UKMTO Receives Report of Boarding Incident off Somalia

Islam Times - The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Tuesday that it had received a report of a boarding incident 600 nautical miles east of Mogadishu, Somalia.

"Authorities are investigating. Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO," UKMTO said in a statement without providing further details.According to Reuters, British maritime security firm Ambrey said separately that a Bangladesh-flagged bulk carrier was reportedly boarded east of Somalia."Merchant vessels are advised to stay well clear of this position as this is assessed to be an ongoing incident with perpetrators attempting to take control of the bulker," Ambrey said in a statement.The spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced early on Tuesday that the Yemeni forces had successfully hit a US ship in the Red Sea using naval missiles.The attack was carried out in support of the Palestinian people in the besieged Gaza Strip.Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.Yemeni Armed Forces have said that they won’t stop their attacks until unrelenting Israeli ground and aerial offensives in Gaza, which have killed at least 27,948 people and wounded another 67,459 individuals, come to an end.The United States and Britain in December announced a military coalition to target Yemen in support of Israel.