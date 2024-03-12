Several Killed, Dozens Injured in Zionist Regime Gaza Crime

Islam Times - Several Palestinians were killed and dozens injured on Tuesday in a new Israeli regime's shelling of Palestinians waiting for humanitarian aid in the northern Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces opened fire on Palestinians waiting to receive aid near Kuwait roundabout, Salameh Maarouf, head of the Gaza-based government media office, said in a statement, according to Anadaolu Agency.He said the new attack brought the death toll of Palestinians waiting for humanitarian aid to 400 people with 1,300 others injured.Earlier, the Palestinian official news agency Wafa reported that at least nine people were killed and more than 20 others injured when the Israeli army dropped bombs and opened fire on Palestinians waiting for aid trucks south of Gaza City.Mahmoud Basal, a spokesperson for the enclave's civil defense unit, told Anadolu that the Israeli army targeted Palestinians waiting for aid trucks near the Kuwait roundabout south of Gaza City.According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, at least 27 people have died of malnutrition and dehydration in Gaza due to the Israeli blockade.