Deputy Chief: Hezbollah Highly Prepared for ‘Eye for an Eye’ Retaliation

Islam Times - A senior Hezbollah official says the Resistance movement is highly prepared for “an eye for an eye” retaliation against Israel if the occupying regime launches an aggression against Lebanon.

Sheikh Naim Qassem, Hezbollah’s deputy secretary general, made the remarks on Tuesday after the head of the Israeli military’s Northern Command Major General Ori Gordin said the regime’s army is working on "contingency plans" for an attack on Lebanon.“If the enemy intends to expand its aggression [against the Gaza Strip to Lebanon], the Resistance is ready to respond at the highest level and it will never backtrack on its decision to support Gaza,” he said.Qassem asserted that Hezbollah remains impervious to Israeli threats and intimidation, noting that the Resistance group will keep supporting Gaza and defending Lebanon.“The Lebanese Resistance will speak its mind on the battlefield… This is our equation, an eye for an eye and a tooth for a tooth,” he said.Hezbollah and Israel have been exchanging fire since early October, shortly after the occupying regime launched its bloody war on the besieged Gaza following a surprise operation by the Palestinian Hamas Resistance movement.Hezbollah’s constant rocket fire has prompted tens of thousands of Israeli settlers to flee from northern areas of the occupied territories.The Lebanese Resistance group has vowed to keep up its retaliatory operations as long as the usurping entity continues its Gaza onslaught, which has so far killed at least 31,112 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 72,760 others.