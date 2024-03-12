Malaysian PM Defends Kuala Lumpur’s Ties with Hamas

Islam Times - The Malaysian Prime Minister has defended Kuala Lumpur’s relations with the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas.

According to AFP, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said in a joint press conference with Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday that Malaysia has relations with the political wing of Hamas, and he will not apologize for these ties.The Malaysian premier added that he had told politicians in Europe and the US that Kuala Lumpur does not have any relations with the military wing of Hamas.He also argued that the world should understand the underlying root causes of the problem that provoked the October 7 operation, because several decades of brutality, looting, and expropriation of ownership against Palestinians have been rampant in the occupied territories.Scholz, for his part, reiterated what he called the Israeli regime’s right to defend itself.On October 7, 2023, Palestinian resistance groups conducted a retaliatory attack on the Israeli-occupied territories, after which the occupying regime started a genocidal war on Gaza that has left over 31,000 martyrs, mostly women and children.