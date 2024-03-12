0
Tuesday 12 March 2024 - 21:51

Malaysian PM Defends Kuala Lumpur’s Ties with Hamas

Story Code : 1122205
Malaysian PM Defends Kuala Lumpur’s Ties with Hamas
According to AFP, Malaysian Prime Minister  Anwar Ibrahim said in a joint press conference with Germany’s Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday that Malaysia has relations with the political wing of Hamas, and he will not apologize for these ties.

The Malaysian premier added that he had told politicians in Europe and the US that Kuala Lumpur does not have any relations with the military wing of Hamas.

He also argued that the world should understand the underlying root causes of the problem that provoked the October 7 operation, because several decades of brutality, looting, and expropriation of ownership against Palestinians have been rampant in the occupied territories.

Scholz, for his part, reiterated what he called the Israeli regime’s right to defend itself.

On October 7, 2023, Palestinian resistance groups conducted a retaliatory attack on the Israeli-occupied territories, after which the occupying regime started a genocidal war on Gaza that has left over 31,000 martyrs, mostly women and children.
Comment


Featured Stories
Palestinian Resistance in Gaza Will Bring Israel to its Knees: Ayatollah Khamenei
Palestinian Resistance in Gaza Will Bring Israel to its Knees: Ayatollah Khamenei
Deputy Chief: Hezbollah Highly Prepared for ‘Eye for an Eye’ Retaliation
Deputy Chief: Hezbollah Highly Prepared for ‘Eye for an Eye’ Retaliation
12 March 2024
Turkey Vows to Expand Military Op in Iraq Till Summer
Turkey Vows to Expand Military Op in Iraq Till Summer
12 March 2024
Malaysian PM Defends Kuala Lumpur’s Ties with Hamas
Malaysian PM Defends Kuala Lumpur’s Ties with Hamas
12 March 2024
Yemeni Forces Strike US-Owned Ship in Red Sea, Vow to Intensify Retaliation
Yemeni Forces Strike US-Owned Ship in Red Sea, Vow to Intensify Retaliation
12 March 2024
Medvedev: Macron is A Coward
Medvedev: Macron is A Coward
12 March 2024
Raisi: Ramadan Provides Opportunity to Fight Arrogant Powers, ‘Israel’
Raisi: Ramadan Provides Opportunity to Fight Arrogant Powers, ‘Israel’
12 March 2024
Iraqi Resistance Hits “Israel’s” Ben Gurion Airport with Drone
Iraqi Resistance Hits “Israel’s” Ben Gurion Airport with Drone
12 March 2024
Gaza Death Toll Rises to 31K in the First Day of Ramadan
Gaza Death Toll Rises to 31K in the First Day of Ramadan
11 March 2024
Sayyed Al-Houthi: Yemeni Forces To Continue Red Sea Ops during Ramadan
Sayyed Al-Houthi: Yemeni Forces To Continue Red Sea Ops during Ramadan
11 March 2024
Hamas Says Aid Airdrops into Gaza Useless, Won
Hamas Says Aid Airdrops into Gaza Useless, Won't Meet Demands
11 March 2024
Iran, Russia, China to Start Joint Naval Exercise in Northern Indian Ocean
Iran, Russia, China to Start Joint Naval Exercise in Northern Indian Ocean
11 March 2024
Hamas: No Agreement before ‘Israel’s’ Withdrawal from Gaza, Full Cessation of Aggression
Hamas: No Agreement before ‘Israel’s’ Withdrawal from Gaza, Full Cessation of Aggression
11 March 2024