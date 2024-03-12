Hezbollah’s Sayyed Nasrallah Discusses Ceasefire Negotiations, Support Fronts with Hamas Leadership

Islam Times - Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah received a leadership delegation from the Hamas movement led by Dr. Khalil Al-Hayya, Deputy Chairman of Hamas in Gaza.

The meeting involved a comprehensive review of current field-level conditions and developments in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, and various support fronts.Discussions also centered around ongoing negotiations aimed at ending aggression against Gaza and establishing conditions conducive to Palestinian resistance efforts.Six months since the start of military operations by the Islamic resistance in Lebanon against the Israeli occupation in southern Lebanon, the front remains open until the Israeli aggression against Gaza comes to an end.Meanwhile, the attention is turning to the outcome of the ongoing negotiations regarding a ceasefire in Gaza.Few days ago, Ismail Haniyeh, the head of Hamas’ political bureau, placed blame on the Israeli occupation for the failure to reach a ceasefire agreement in Gaza, despite Hamas showing great positivity and flexibility in negotiations.In a speech detailing Hamas’ stance on ceasefire talks and Gaza developments, Haniyeh emphasized that the occupation is avoiding the logical resolution of the prisoner exchange issue. Haniyeh reiterated Hamas’s willingness to reach an agreement that upholds its principles, stating, “If we receive a clear commitment to halt the aggression and repatriate the displaced, we will be flexible on the issue of prisoners.” Haniyeh highlighted Hamas’s constructive approach and commitment to a comprehensive agreement in three stages, contingent on international guarantees.This stance aligns with a report in the Israeli newspaper Maariv, which contradicted claims by the Mossad that Hamas was uninterested in a prisoner exchange deal. According to a senior Israeli security source cited in the newspaper, it is the Israeli side that is stubborn on the issue of prisoner exchange, with disagreements between political and professional levels of the government hindering negotiations.Haniyeh also disclosed that Hamas had established three conditions from the outset of negotiations: a ceasefire, blocking all suspicious plans targeting Gaza, and a commitment to a prisoner exchange.This comes as the death toll in Gaza has surpassed a devastating 31,112, with a staggering 72% of the victims being women and children, according to a report by the Ministry of Health. In the past 24 hours alone, the occupation forces have committed 7 massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, resulting in the death of 67 Palestinians and the injury of 106 others.Earlier Today: The bombing of the Abu-Jazar family home in Rafah pic.twitter.com/PdepOdWL1G— TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) March 12, 2024