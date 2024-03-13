0
Wednesday 13 March 2024 - 11:19

Putin: Polish Troops Would Never Leave Ukraine

Putin: Polish Troops Would Never Leave Ukraine
“If Polish troops enter the territory of Ukraine in order to, as they say, secure the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, for example, or in some other places to free up Ukrainian rear military units to participate in hostilities on the front line, then I think that Polish troops will never leave,” Putin said, according to excerpts from the interview.

The deployment of NATO troops to Ukraine amid the conflict with Russia is “not unthinkable,” Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski claimed last week. He was commenting on a statement by French President Emmanuel Macron, who said late last month that he “cannot exclude” the possibility of soldiers from the US-led military bloc being sent to aid Kiev.

Putin believes that Polish officials dream of returning “those lands that they consider historically their own, and which were taken from them by… Joseph Stalin, and transferred to Ukraine.”

“They certainly want them back. So, if official Polish units enter there, they are unlikely to leave,” he claimed.
