Putin: Russia Ready for Nuclear War

Islam Times - Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that his country remains in a state of combat readiness and is fully ready for a nuclear war.

“Russia is prepared to use nuclear weapons if the existence of the Russian state is threatened, Putin said. Russia’s nuclear triad is more advanced than that of any other country,” Putin said.He further mentioned that “From the military and technical point of view, we are, of course, ready.”The Russian president added that his US counterpart, Joe Biden, is part of a “traditional school of politics” and also that the US has many other experts in the Russia-US relationship and strategic deterrence.“That is why I do not think that everything is rushing head-on [in that direction], but we are ready for this,” Putin said.He also noted the United States is developing nuclear forces, but it does not mean that they are ready to unleash a nuclear war tomorrow.