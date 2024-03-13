0
Wednesday 13 March 2024 - 11:22

White House’s Budget Request on Ukraine Destructive for Entire World: Russian Envoy

Story Code : 1122282
"The inebriating idea of a pseudo-victory over the Russian Federation, the attempt to preserve the world order, based on some rules that only Western countries benefit from have become an obsessive goal for the local Russophobes. The officials are ready to overcome all of their opponents’ barriers and to prove to those who oppose hostilities that they will not stop under any circumstances and will continue their policy in Ukraine that is doomed to fail," Antonov said, according to the Russian embassy’s Telegram channel, TASS reported.

"These ideas find their confirmation in the White House’s new budget request, in the budget that it is not constructive, but destructive both of the entire world and the American economy."

The admission of the US’ involvement in the Ukrainian conflict on the official level may cause unpredictable consequences for the entire world, Antonov said, commenting on yet another package of military aid for Kiev, he added. 

"It has come to certain high-ranking officials saying that it is necessary to help the Ukrainians to ‘strike deeper inside Crimea.’ In other words, the US’ de facto participation in the conflict is being admitted on the official level. However, it is a dangerous course that may cause the most unpredictable consequences. Not only for the security of the US, but for the entire world," he said.
