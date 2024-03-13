0
Wednesday 13 March 2024 - 11:29

US Politician Reacts to BRICS’ Rapid Growth

Story Code : 1122286
US Politician Reacts to BRICS’ Rapid Growth
The BRICS bloc is ready to continue its expansion in 2024. Successfully inducting multiple new nations in January, the bloc is expected to invite more countries to join sometime this year. 

BRICS is advancing at a rapid pace in its de-dollarization efforts by cutting ties with the US dollar. The new members have begun settling trade in local currencies by ending dependency on the greenback. Furthermore, India, China, Russia, and the UAE have started using their respective local currencies, reducing their reliance on the American greenback, watcher.guru reported. 

Multiple political/economic voices in the United States have shared their concerns about the future of BRICS and its impact on the United States. As BRICS continues to grow, some are sure that its growth will pose an immediate threat.

US Politician Marco Rubio shared a warning to the US recently about BRICS, saying that its growth might interfere with the ability to exert sanctions on other nations.

“If current trends continue, it will become harder and harder for the United States to prevent international violence and oppression through sanctions,” Rubio added. 
Comment


Featured Stories
Palestinians from Gaza Recount Abuse in Israeli Detention: WSJ
Palestinians from Gaza Recount Abuse in Israeli Detention: WSJ
Netanyahu Must Not Be Allowed to Drag Region into Wider War: Jordan
Netanyahu Must Not Be Allowed to Drag Region into Wider War: Jordan
13 March 2024
PMF Detains ISIL Element in Iraq
PMF Detains ISIL Element in Iraq's Al-Anbar
13 March 2024
Lapid: ‘Israel’ is Paying Price for Dysfunctional Gov’t, Destructive Netanyahu
Lapid: ‘Israel’ is Paying Price for Dysfunctional Gov’t, Destructive Netanyahu
13 March 2024
Russian-China-Iran Axis Exercise; Introduction to Joint Defense Treaty
Russian-China-Iran Axis Exercise; Introduction to Joint Defense Treaty
13 March 2024
Gaza’s Resilience, Steadfastness Stem from Adherence to Quranic Teachings: Ayatollah Khamenei
Gaza’s Resilience, Steadfastness Stem from Adherence to Quranic Teachings: Ayatollah Khamenei
13 March 2024
Putin: Russia Ready for Nuclear War
Putin: Russia Ready for Nuclear War
13 March 2024
Iran Urges intl. Community to Stop Disaster of the Century, Genocide in Gaza
Iran Urges intl. Community to Stop Disaster of the Century, Genocide in Gaza
13 March 2024
Palestinian Resistance in Gaza Will Bring Israel to its Knees: Ayatollah Khamenei
Palestinian Resistance in Gaza Will Bring Israel to its Knees: Ayatollah Khamenei
12 March 2024
Deputy Chief: Hezbollah Highly Prepared for ‘Eye for an Eye’ Retaliation
Deputy Chief: Hezbollah Highly Prepared for ‘Eye for an Eye’ Retaliation
12 March 2024
Turkey Vows to Expand Military Op in Iraq Till Summer
Turkey Vows to Expand Military Op in Iraq Till Summer
12 March 2024
Malaysian PM Defends Kuala Lumpur’s Ties with Hamas
Malaysian PM Defends Kuala Lumpur’s Ties with Hamas
12 March 2024
Yemeni Forces Strike US-Owned Ship in Red Sea, Vow to Intensify Retaliation
Yemeni Forces Strike US-Owned Ship in Red Sea, Vow to Intensify Retaliation
12 March 2024