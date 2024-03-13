Gaza’s Resilience, Steadfastness Stem from Adherence to Quranic Teachings: Ayatollah Khamenei

Islam Times - Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei said the resilience and steadfastness of the people of Gaza in the face of the Israeli regime’s brutal war stems from adherence to the teachings of the Quran.

A large number of reciters of the Holy Quran met with Leader of the Islamic Revolution on Tuesday, the first day of the holy month of Ramadan.Addressing the gathering, Ayatollah Khamenei referred to the crimes committed by the Zionist regime in Gaza and the footage capturing Gazan teenagers reciting the Quran, saying that the peak of resilience that is being witnessed in Gaza presently stems from a profound familiarity with and adherence to the teachings of the Quran.Imam Khamenei described the situation in Gaza from two dimensions at the "peak"."Today in Gaza, on the one hand, we are witnessing the peak of crime, brutality, and cruelty, and on the other hand, the peak of steadfastness and resilience is also observed," he said.Imam Khamenei condemned the heinous actions taking place in Gaza, including the tragic deaths of innocent children and infants due to starvation and dehydration, as a stain on the reputation of Western civilization. He pointed out that, despite the Zionists having access to various weapons and support from the United States and Western countries, the unparalleled patience of the people of Gaza and the resistance fighters has prevented the enemy from achieving its goals and nearly 90 percent of the resources and abilities of the resistance movement have remained intact.He added that, "By God’s grace and with the help of God, the resistance will take down the Zionists."The Leader of the Islamic Revolution considered helping the people of Gaza as a religious duty of the Islamic world.“Any kind of support provided to the Zionist enemy is definitely haram (religiously prohibited and truly a crime. Unfortunately, there are powers and governments in the Islamic world that help the enemies of these oppressed people, but there will come a day when they will regret it and God willing, they will suffer the consequences of this betrayal," he emphasized, according to Khamenei.ir.Elsewhere in his speech, Imam Khamenei expressed his satisfaction with the abundant number of young Quran reciters in the country, viewing their increase as a significant blessing of the Islamic Revolution."Reciting the Quran is a divine art and the most important task of the reciter of the Quran is to convey the meanings and ‘visualizations of the Quran’ in various subjects to the audience. Therefore, the Quran reciters are akin to the messengers of divine missions and should adapt themselves accordingly," he said.Furthermore, alongside offering expert guidance to those reciting the Quran, the Leader underscored the importance of broadening and increasing the frequency of "Quranic gatherings and meetings" in both mosques and private residences."In the Quranic meetings, special attention should be paid to the translation and tafsir (exegesis) of the Quran in order to raise the level of religious education in the society," he advised.