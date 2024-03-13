0
Wednesday 13 March 2024 - 20:59

Lapid: ‘Israel’ is Paying Price for Dysfunctional Gov’t, Destructive Netanyahu

Story Code : 1122415
Lapid: ‘Israel’ is Paying Price for Dysfunctional Gov’t, Destructive Netanyahu
“You don’t want unity, you want to be paid. You don’t want to live together, you want to live at the expense of the public,” he said. “This is all that is left of your talk of unity… You are telling the productive and working public that unity means that you will pay: Pay with your money, pay with your business, pay with your bills, pay with your life.”

“What is being said here today is not a budget, it is a bill. You messed up, you destroyed, and now you are giving us the bill. The public will pay. For everything,” he charges. “They will pay for the war you are guilty of. They will pay the ultra-Orthodox so that they don’t serve in the army. They will pay for [Minister of ‘National Missions’] Orit Strock’s messianic delusions. They will pay for [Minister of Regional Cooperation David] Amsalem’s corruption. They will pay for the failures of a dysfunctional government and a destructive and incompetent prime minister.”

Lapid further stated: “Reservists returning after months of service get warning phone calls from their bank. Grocery prices are soaring. And what is your response? You are increasing the funding for yeshivas to an all-time high, increasing the coalition funds to an all-time high, increasing to an all-time high the number of unnecessary ministries with unnecessary ministers.”

“You think people don’t understand what a downgrade is, what a deficit is, what coalition funding is…  You have no idea how wrong you are. The people understand exactly what is happening,” he said.

 
Comment


Featured Stories
Palestinians from Gaza Recount Abuse in Israeli Detention: WSJ
Palestinians from Gaza Recount Abuse in Israeli Detention: WSJ
Netanyahu Must Not Be Allowed to Drag Region into Wider War: Jordan
Netanyahu Must Not Be Allowed to Drag Region into Wider War: Jordan
13 March 2024
PMF Detains ISIL Element in Iraq
PMF Detains ISIL Element in Iraq's Al-Anbar
13 March 2024
Lapid: ‘Israel’ is Paying Price for Dysfunctional Gov’t, Destructive Netanyahu
Lapid: ‘Israel’ is Paying Price for Dysfunctional Gov’t, Destructive Netanyahu
13 March 2024
Russian-China-Iran Axis Exercise; Introduction to Joint Defense Treaty
Russian-China-Iran Axis Exercise; Introduction to Joint Defense Treaty
13 March 2024
Gaza’s Resilience, Steadfastness Stem from Adherence to Quranic Teachings: Ayatollah Khamenei
Gaza’s Resilience, Steadfastness Stem from Adherence to Quranic Teachings: Ayatollah Khamenei
13 March 2024
Putin: Russia Ready for Nuclear War
Putin: Russia Ready for Nuclear War
13 March 2024
Iran Urges intl. Community to Stop Disaster of the Century, Genocide in Gaza
Iran Urges intl. Community to Stop Disaster of the Century, Genocide in Gaza
13 March 2024
Palestinian Resistance in Gaza Will Bring Israel to its Knees: Ayatollah Khamenei
Palestinian Resistance in Gaza Will Bring Israel to its Knees: Ayatollah Khamenei
12 March 2024
Deputy Chief: Hezbollah Highly Prepared for ‘Eye for an Eye’ Retaliation
Deputy Chief: Hezbollah Highly Prepared for ‘Eye for an Eye’ Retaliation
12 March 2024
Turkey Vows to Expand Military Op in Iraq Till Summer
Turkey Vows to Expand Military Op in Iraq Till Summer
12 March 2024
Malaysian PM Defends Kuala Lumpur’s Ties with Hamas
Malaysian PM Defends Kuala Lumpur’s Ties with Hamas
12 March 2024
Yemeni Forces Strike US-Owned Ship in Red Sea, Vow to Intensify Retaliation
Yemeni Forces Strike US-Owned Ship in Red Sea, Vow to Intensify Retaliation
12 March 2024