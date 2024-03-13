0
Wednesday 13 March 2024 - 21:01

Trump Vs Biden in November 2024 Elections

Story Code : 1122416
Trump reached the necessary number of delegates after winning the latest Republican primary in the state of Washington on Tuesday night. Likewise, Biden kept his hold on the Democratic party after winning in the state of Georgia. Last night also saw a vote in Mississippi.

“Despite the challenges we faced when I took office, we're in the middle of a comeback: wages are rising faster than inflation, jobs are coming back, consumer confidence has soared,” Biden said in response to securing the Democrat party's nomination.

The incumbent president further warned: “Amid this progress, we face a sobering reality: Freedom and democracy are at risk here at home in a way they have not been since the Civil War. Donald Trump is running a campaign of resentment, revenge, and retribution that threatens the very idea of America.”

Trump responded on his Truth social media platform, writing “It is my great honor to be representing the Republican Party as its Presidential Nominee. Our Party is UNITED and STRONG, and fully understands that we are running against the Worst, Most Incompetent, Corrupt, and Destructive President in the History of the United States."”

The former president railed against the country’s border security policies, high interest rates, inflation and the economy in general, concluding “We are now, under Crooked Joe Biden, a Third World Nation, which uses the Injustice System to go after his political opponent, ME! But fear not, we will not fail, we will take back our once great Country, put AMERICA FIRST, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN – GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE. November 5th will go down as the most important day in the history of our Country! GOD BLESS AMERICA.”
