0
Wednesday 13 March 2024 - 21:02

Iran Highlights Self-Sufficiency in Drone Engine Production

Story Code : 1122417
Iran Highlights Self-Sufficiency in Drone Engine Production
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Ashtiani highlighted this milestone, stating: “We have achieved self-sufficiency in the field of drone engine manufacturing and we are also pursuing [production of] heavier engines.”

In addition to drone engines, he stressed Iran's prowess in aircraft manufacturing and repair, expressing the ministry’s commitment to collaborating with other national sectors to yield definitive results.

Ashtiani also expressed confidence in achieving significant progress in the space sector, saying, “Next year, we will have very good progress in the space sector and expand the range of activities with the Simorgh satellite launcher.”

Regarding the defense exports, Ashtiani noted a significant growth, saying, “We have had about 4 to 5 times growth in the defense exports sector. This growth will expand in the future, and with the innovations and new armaments being produced, these exports will increase further.”

He reiterated the country’s commitment to expanding its capabilities in the defense and aerospace sectors.

He further emphasized Iran's commitment to developing defense interactions with all countries.

Ashtiani pointed to the potential for cooperation with other nations, specifically mentioning Qatar's influence in the region and noting that his talks with the Qatari defense minister during his recent visit to Doha covered various regional issues.

“Discussions were held on the development of cooperation and the work that can be done as a basis for expanding cooperation, and we will definitely pursue this path with other countries as well.”
Comment


Featured Stories
Palestinians from Gaza Recount Abuse in Israeli Detention: WSJ
Palestinians from Gaza Recount Abuse in Israeli Detention: WSJ
Netanyahu Must Not Be Allowed to Drag Region into Wider War: Jordan
Netanyahu Must Not Be Allowed to Drag Region into Wider War: Jordan
13 March 2024
PMF Detains ISIL Element in Iraq
PMF Detains ISIL Element in Iraq's Al-Anbar
13 March 2024
Lapid: ‘Israel’ is Paying Price for Dysfunctional Gov’t, Destructive Netanyahu
Lapid: ‘Israel’ is Paying Price for Dysfunctional Gov’t, Destructive Netanyahu
13 March 2024
Russian-China-Iran Axis Exercise; Introduction to Joint Defense Treaty
Russian-China-Iran Axis Exercise; Introduction to Joint Defense Treaty
13 March 2024
Gaza’s Resilience, Steadfastness Stem from Adherence to Quranic Teachings: Ayatollah Khamenei
Gaza’s Resilience, Steadfastness Stem from Adherence to Quranic Teachings: Ayatollah Khamenei
13 March 2024
Putin: Russia Ready for Nuclear War
Putin: Russia Ready for Nuclear War
13 March 2024
Iran Urges intl. Community to Stop Disaster of the Century, Genocide in Gaza
Iran Urges intl. Community to Stop Disaster of the Century, Genocide in Gaza
13 March 2024
Palestinian Resistance in Gaza Will Bring Israel to its Knees: Ayatollah Khamenei
Palestinian Resistance in Gaza Will Bring Israel to its Knees: Ayatollah Khamenei
12 March 2024
Deputy Chief: Hezbollah Highly Prepared for ‘Eye for an Eye’ Retaliation
Deputy Chief: Hezbollah Highly Prepared for ‘Eye for an Eye’ Retaliation
12 March 2024
Turkey Vows to Expand Military Op in Iraq Till Summer
Turkey Vows to Expand Military Op in Iraq Till Summer
12 March 2024
Malaysian PM Defends Kuala Lumpur’s Ties with Hamas
Malaysian PM Defends Kuala Lumpur’s Ties with Hamas
12 March 2024
Yemeni Forces Strike US-Owned Ship in Red Sea, Vow to Intensify Retaliation
Yemeni Forces Strike US-Owned Ship in Red Sea, Vow to Intensify Retaliation
12 March 2024