Iran Highlights Self-Sufficiency in Drone Engine Production

Islam Times - Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani revealed that his country has achieved self-sufficiency in manufacturing drone engines.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Ashtiani highlighted this milestone, stating: “We have achieved self-sufficiency in the field of drone engine manufacturing and we are also pursuing [production of] heavier engines.”In addition to drone engines, he stressed Iran's prowess in aircraft manufacturing and repair, expressing the ministry’s commitment to collaborating with other national sectors to yield definitive results.Ashtiani also expressed confidence in achieving significant progress in the space sector, saying, “Next year, we will have very good progress in the space sector and expand the range of activities with the Simorgh satellite launcher.”Regarding the defense exports, Ashtiani noted a significant growth, saying, “We have had about 4 to 5 times growth in the defense exports sector. This growth will expand in the future, and with the innovations and new armaments being produced, these exports will increase further.”He reiterated the country’s commitment to expanding its capabilities in the defense and aerospace sectors.He further emphasized Iran's commitment to developing defense interactions with all countries.Ashtiani pointed to the potential for cooperation with other nations, specifically mentioning Qatar's influence in the region and noting that his talks with the Qatari defense minister during his recent visit to Doha covered various regional issues.“Discussions were held on the development of cooperation and the work that can be done as a basis for expanding cooperation, and we will definitely pursue this path with other countries as well.”