Israeli Crimes against Palestinians Continue Due to US Support: Expert

Islam Times - Sami al-Arian, director of the Center for Islam and Global Affairs at Istanbul Zaim University, said Israeli crimes against Palestinians persist due to US backing.

He made the remark in an interview with Al Jazeera, in which he criticized the US for shielding Israel from accountability.“The US has been shielding Israel,” al-Arian said, pointing out that the US has used its veto power numerous times at the UN Security Council to protect Israel. “It has cast 48 vetoes since Nixon. Three under Biden for this conflict alone. Every single US president since Nixon has cast one or more vetoes to protect Israel from any accountability.”He also highlighted the lack of a strong global response, particularly from European countries, which, combined with US protection, has shielded Israel from accountability for its actions.On the third day of Ramadan, Gaza residents woke up to intensified artillery shelling and overnight raids, particularly in the central part of the Strip. Multiple homes were targeted, resulting in numerous casualties. The exact number has not yet been confirmed, as many people are still trapped under the rubble.According to reports from the Wafa news agency, there have been numerous casualties after Israeli forces launched attacks across the Gaza Strip. In central Deir el-Balah, the death toll from an attack on Tuesday evening rose to 10, while in Gaza City, two people were killed and four children were wounded in an attack in the Daraj neighborhood.Wafa also reported casualties from the bombing of a house on Salah al-Din Street and an assault on a house on al-Sahaba Street, which left many wounded and missing. There were also attacks reported in southern Khan Younis.Philippe Lazzarini, the commissioner general of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), described the number of children killed in Israel’s war on Gaza as “staggering.” He noted that the number of children reported killed in just over four months in Gaza exceeded the number killed in four years of war worldwide combined.The number of people killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since the start of the war has risen to 31,272, according to the latest figures from the Health Ministry. An additional 73,024 have been wounded.