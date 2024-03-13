Palestinians from Gaza Recount Abuse in Israeli Detention: WSJ

Islam Times - Former detainees from Gaza held by Israel have described physical assault and abuse, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal based on interviews.

Some were made to kneel for up to 20 hours daily, sometimes with hands tied above their heads, the report reveals.Baha Abu Rukba, 24, released near a Gaza crossing after nearly three weeks, struggled to walk, having been hit repeatedly with rifle butts and kicked in the groin.The report echoes findings of human rights groups like Physicians for Human Rights and Addameer, alongside reports by Al Jazeera and others, detailing systematic abuse of Palestinians in Israeli prisons. It also touches on the disappearance of Gaza workers stranded in occupied territories due to closed crossings since October 7.Muthafar Thouqan, coordinator of the committee to support Palestinian prisoners, says Netanyahu's order to prepare jails for thousands of inmates is part of an Israeli plan to take in more detainees from Rafah and the occupied West Bank.“Not only does it affect the morale of detainees – as it causes overcrowding and spread of diseases – it also shows there are premeditated intentions to invade Rafah, which is housing more than 1.5 million people,” Thouqan told Al Jazeera.Earlier, Netanyahu ordered ministries to prepare prisons for more detainees.According to the Israeli regime's Prison Service, Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails now number about 9,000.Thouqan says 12 Palestinians have died in detention since October 7 "due to torture and medical neglect."