Ayt. Jannati: Muslims Should Not Be Indifferent to Zionists' Crimes

Islam Times - "No Muslim can be indifferent to the crimes committed by the Zionists against the people of Gaza," according to Ayatollah Ahmad Jannati, Secretary of the Guardian Council on Wednesday.

Ayatollah Jannati made the remarks in his address to the Wednesday session of the Security Council.The Security Council Secretary pointed to the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan, urging for stepped-up piety and praying to God Almighty during the fasting month.The senior cleric pointed to the recent devastating flash floods in the southeast of the country in Sistan and Baluchestan and called on for stepped-up efforts on the part of the authorities to help the people in the flood-stricken areas.He pointed to the catastrophic situation in Gaza Strip in Palestine and noted that, "This year, the Muslims in the world have begun the holy month of Ramadan, while every day we are witnessing and hearing the reports of the heinous and inhumane crimes of the occupying and illegal Israeli regime against the people of Gaza, which really affront every freedom-seeker.""According to the teachings of the religion of Islam, no Muslim can be indifferent to this blatant cruelty, and if anyone who does not fulfill his human and Islamic duty in this regard will be sorry in front of God Almighty."