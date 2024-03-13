Palestinians Denounce Israeli Field Executions in West Bank

Islam Times - The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates says the executions across the occupied territories are further proof that Israel wants to escalate tensions during the holy month of Ramadan.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the ministry said the surge in Israeli violence will only drag the region into further escalation and blow up the situation, Press TV reported.“The series of field executions committed by the Israeli occupation army in the West Bank is clear evidence that the Israeli regime is the one seeking to blow up the situation during the month of Ramadan, and enter it into a never-ending cycle of violence.”Israeli forces killed at least six people, including two minors, in raids on multiple locations in the occupied West Bank.“In 24 hours, the Israeli occupation has killed six Palestinians, including children. These are war crimes and crimes against humanity according to international law,” the statement read.The ministry said Israel's continued impunity from punishment and accountability encourages it to commit more war crimes.“The political and military echelon has enabled soldiers and settlers to shoot at Palestinian citizens who do not endanger them in any way. It is obvious that this escalation is proof that the Israeli regime is adding fuel to the fire to expand the cycle of violence.”Israeli forces shot dead a 13-year-old boy, identified as Rami al-Halhuli, in the Shu’fat refugee camp in occupied East al-Quds on Tuesday evening. The regime said he had fired fireworks at them.However, witnesses say the slain Palestinian teen had shot the fireworks upwards into the air, not at the Israeli forces.Israel’s minister Itamar Ben-Gvir expressed support for Israeli soldiers amid outrage over the killing.The killing followed multiple raids across the city of Jenin and the Jenin refugee camp. Dozens of Israeli military vehicles and bulldozers, supported by drones and an undercover special unit, took part in the raid in the early hours of Wednesday.Violence has surged in the occupied West Bank since Israel launched war on war on October 7, 2023. At least 420 Palestinians have been killed there, mostly during confrontations with Israeli forces.Israeli violence often soar during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan over access to al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East al-Quds.