Wednesday 13 March 2024 - 21:18

PMF Detains ISIL Element in Iraq's Al-Anbar

Story Code : 1122426
PMF Detains ISIL Element in Iraq
A security source in Al-Anbar province emphasized that the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) neutralized the infiltration operation of the ISIL terrorists in the western areas of this province.

He added that PMF also managed to detain the terrorists.

The arrested terrorist leader is one of the most wanted elements who had previously conducted terrorist operations in the Arab country.

ISIL, which attacked Iraq on June 7, 2014, and managed to capture about 45% of the country's territory for a short period of time, was defeated in November 2017; However, since then, the remanent members of the terrorist group are present and operating in Iraq and Syria and carry out terrorist attacks from time to time.

Iraqi security forces keep searching, clearing, and chasing ISIL across the country to make sure that ISIL and its fugitive elements do not re-emerge.
