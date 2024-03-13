Hamas Leader Killed as Israeli Drone Targets Lebanon

Islam Times - Palestinian sources reported the martyrdom of one of the leaders of the Hamas Resistance movement in the drone attack of the Zionist regime on the city of Tyre in Lebanon.

One person was killed and three others injured in an Israeli drone strike in the city of Tyre, southern Lebanon on Wednesday, state media said.According to Palestinian sources, "Hadi Mustafa", one of the leaders of the Hamas movement, was martyred in this attack.The strike targeted a vehicle and motorbike south of Tyre, leaving them in flames, National News Agency reported. Ambulances were seen rushing to the scene of the attack.Israeli artillery shelling was also reported in Marjayoun Plain, but there were no immediate reports of casualties.