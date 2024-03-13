0
Wednesday 13 March 2024 - 21:22

US, British Fighters Hit Yemeni International Airport

Story Code : 1122428
US, British Fighters Hit Yemeni International Airport
The air raids came on Wednesday as the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) announced it had received a report about a security incident in the Gulf of Aden.

Initial reports narrate a missile attack on a vessel in the Gulf of Aden. 

UKMTO confirmed the attack. 

CENTCOM said in a statement that the Yemeni armed forces targeted the US destroyer 'Labun' in the Red Sea with a ballistic missile, on Tuesday night.

Muhammad Abdul Salam, the Spokesman of the Yemeni National Government's Negotiation Board, declared that the Red Sea, Arab Sea, and Bab ul-Mandab are secure for navigation except for those ships that go to occupied Palestine to provide the Israeli regime with logistic and military aid. 

Yemen says the anti-Israeli operations are going on against the Israeli and US vessels until the two stop the war on Gaza and the massacre of the Palestinian people. 

Since October 7 and the Israeli regime war on Gaza, more than 31,000 Palestinian people have been martyred 70 percent of whom are women and children, amidst the famine the war has brought for the defenseless people.
Comment


Featured Stories
Palestinians from Gaza Recount Abuse in Israeli Detention: WSJ
Palestinians from Gaza Recount Abuse in Israeli Detention: WSJ
Netanyahu Must Not Be Allowed to Drag Region into Wider War: Jordan
Netanyahu Must Not Be Allowed to Drag Region into Wider War: Jordan
13 March 2024
PMF Detains ISIL Element in Iraq
PMF Detains ISIL Element in Iraq's Al-Anbar
13 March 2024
Lapid: ‘Israel’ is Paying Price for Dysfunctional Gov’t, Destructive Netanyahu
Lapid: ‘Israel’ is Paying Price for Dysfunctional Gov’t, Destructive Netanyahu
13 March 2024
Russian-China-Iran Axis Exercise; Introduction to Joint Defense Treaty
Russian-China-Iran Axis Exercise; Introduction to Joint Defense Treaty
13 March 2024
Gaza’s Resilience, Steadfastness Stem from Adherence to Quranic Teachings: Ayatollah Khamenei
Gaza’s Resilience, Steadfastness Stem from Adherence to Quranic Teachings: Ayatollah Khamenei
13 March 2024
Putin: Russia Ready for Nuclear War
Putin: Russia Ready for Nuclear War
13 March 2024
Iran Urges intl. Community to Stop Disaster of the Century, Genocide in Gaza
Iran Urges intl. Community to Stop Disaster of the Century, Genocide in Gaza
13 March 2024
Palestinian Resistance in Gaza Will Bring Israel to its Knees: Ayatollah Khamenei
Palestinian Resistance in Gaza Will Bring Israel to its Knees: Ayatollah Khamenei
12 March 2024
Deputy Chief: Hezbollah Highly Prepared for ‘Eye for an Eye’ Retaliation
Deputy Chief: Hezbollah Highly Prepared for ‘Eye for an Eye’ Retaliation
12 March 2024
Turkey Vows to Expand Military Op in Iraq Till Summer
Turkey Vows to Expand Military Op in Iraq Till Summer
12 March 2024
Malaysian PM Defends Kuala Lumpur’s Ties with Hamas
Malaysian PM Defends Kuala Lumpur’s Ties with Hamas
12 March 2024
Yemeni Forces Strike US-Owned Ship in Red Sea, Vow to Intensify Retaliation
Yemeni Forces Strike US-Owned Ship in Red Sea, Vow to Intensify Retaliation
12 March 2024