US, British Fighters Hit Yemeni International Airport

Islam Times - The US and British fighter jets bombed al-Hodeida International Airport, western Yemen, three times.

The air raids came on Wednesday as the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) announced it had received a report about a security incident in the Gulf of Aden.Initial reports narrate a missile attack on a vessel in the Gulf of Aden.UKMTO confirmed the attack.CENTCOM said in a statement that the Yemeni armed forces targeted the US destroyer 'Labun' in the Red Sea with a ballistic missile, on Tuesday night.Muhammad Abdul Salam, the Spokesman of the Yemeni National Government's Negotiation Board, declared that the Red Sea, Arab Sea, and Bab ul-Mandab are secure for navigation except for those ships that go to occupied Palestine to provide the Israeli regime with logistic and military aid.Yemen says the anti-Israeli operations are going on against the Israeli and US vessels until the two stop the war on Gaza and the massacre of the Palestinian people.Since October 7 and the Israeli regime war on Gaza, more than 31,000 Palestinian people have been martyred 70 percent of whom are women and children, amidst the famine the war has brought for the defenseless people.