Wednesday 13 March 2024 - 21:25

Hezbollah Continues Striking Israeli Occupation Sites near Lebanon Border

Hezbollah military media issued consecutive statements to illustrate the attacks and their outcomes.

The first statement mentioned that the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, a gathering of “Israeli” enemy soldiers east of Hanita site with artillery shells, achieving direct hits.

The second statement emphasized that the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted, at 04:50 pm on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, Zibdeen barracks in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with a Falaq missile, hitting the target directly.

The third statement asserted that the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted, at 04:55 pm on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, Ruwaisat Al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese hills of Kfarshuba with rocket weapons, hitting it directly.

Islamic Resistance fighters repelled at 05:00 pm on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, an Israeli drone flying over the Lebanese territories with appropriate weapons and forced it to back off into the occupied Palestinian airspace, according to the fourth statement.

The fifth statement affirmed that the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 05:00 pm on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, Ramim barracks with missiles, inflicting direct hits.

Hezbollah military media also released three videos which display Islamic Resistance attacks on the three Israeli occupation sites of Jal Al-Allam, Al-Raheb, Birket Risha, Hadab Al-Bustan and Al-Radar.

Meanwhile, the Zionist war jets targeted the two towns of Yater and Qantara, and the enemy’s artillery bombarded the border town of Yarin.
