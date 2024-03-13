"Continued Israeli Genocide Sounds the Alarm of Century’s Most Unprecedented Catastrophe", Warns Iran FM

Islam Times - The continuation of the Israeli genocidal war in Gaza and specifically Rafah is setting off the alarm bells to the unprecedented catastrophe of the century, Iranian Foreign Minister warned in a letter to the UN, Security Council members, and Muslim countries.

The top Iranian diplomat sent the letter as the efforts for a truce have failed in the wake of the holy month of Ramadan."The continuation of genocide in the Gaza Strip and Rafah and war crimes in the West Bank, along with the Israeli regime's prevention of sending humanitarian aid and food to the Gaza Strip and the regime's use of starving the residents of Gaza with the aim of continuing the genocide and destroying women and children, have sound the alarm of the most unprecedented human catastrophe of this century," part of the letter said.He further warned of leaving the Israeli regime unchecked in its policy of displacing the people of Gaza as the UN fails to broker a ceasefire deal or send aids."It is now clear that one of the dangerous goals of the Israeli regime is to completely encircle the Gaza Strip and prevent the sending of immediate and sufficient humanitarian aid, to create conditions for social and civil collapse, and to destroy all signs of Palestinian life and identity, and to forcibly relocate the residents of the Gaza Strip and the West Bank is to the neighboring countries and this approach proves that this criminal regime deliberately pursues the policy of complete destruction of the Palestinian nation and identity," he held."With the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, it is necessary to find practical ways and take serious action by the international community to support the Palestinians and reach immediate cessation of military attacks against the Gaza Strip to end the ongoing crisis," he further noted.He also asked the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to resort to the article 99 of the UN charter and other legal mechanisms to prevent happening of tjis catastrophe as the Israeli regime had so far killed 31,000 Gazans, mostly women and children, and blocked aids to the enclave in a bid for collective massacre.