Al-Mahra Tribes Urge US-UK-UAE-Saudi Forces to Stop Attempts to Militarize Arabian Sea

Islam Times - The tribes of Al-Mahra condemn the continued violations carried out by the forces of the aggression alliance and the Saudi-Emirati occupation in the province.

The Al-Mahra sit-in committee has reiterated its call to end foreign presence in the province, urging the prompt departure of the Saudi-Emirati-American-British occupation from all Yemeni territories and to cease attempts to militarize the Arabian Sea.The official spokesperson for the Al-Mahra sit-in committee, Ali Mubarak Mahamid, stated that the Saudi occupation forces, which have turned Al-Ghaydah Airport into a military base after disabling it at the beginning of the aggression on Yemen, continue to meddle, intervene, and violate the national sovereignty of Yemen.“This is done through their dirty and malicious schemes to sow discord and target the social fabric within the Mahri community,” he explained.In 2015, Saudi and Emirati forces entered the city of Aden from Bir Ali, citing the need to repel the "Houthi-Iranian" intervention and secure international navigation. It didn't take long after the arrival of these forces for the new British-style experiment to take shape.The Saudi-Emirati ambition in Yemen faced a southern awakening, which began on the island of Socotra when thousands protested against turning the island into a dependency of Abu Dhabi. Then came the uprising of the people of Al-Mahra in July, demanding sovereignty over the province and rejecting foreign control over the city. The protests expanded to reach the city of Aden, where the UAE has deployed over thirty thousand local military personnel loyal to them.Hundreds took to the streets demanding the departure of the "coalition" forces from the south, a situation that analysts have compared to the protests in the 1960s against British presence, which laid the foundation for armed struggle in the south.In the past months, the US-UK aggressive airstrikes on Yemen continue in clear violation of Yemeni sovereignty, as an attempt to deter Yemen from its decision to prevent Israeli ships from passing through the Red Sea in support of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, who are facing a genocidal war by the savage Zionist entity.Yemenis have openly declared their support for Palestine's struggle against Zionist occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7, following the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm by Palestinian resistance movements.The Yemeni Armed Forces have declared that they will not cease retaliatory strikes. The maritime attacks have compelled major shipping and oil companies to suspend their voyages to the ports of the Zionist enemy.