0
Thursday 14 March 2024 - 09:25

US: Blast Rocks FBI Training Facility

Story Code : 1122514
US: Blast Rocks FBI Training Facility
The officers had been undergoing a training course with the sheriff’s bomb squad when the blast occurred. The explosion took place shortly before 1pm, and the cause was not immediately clear.

At least 16 officers required hospitalization, but the worst injury was a non-life-threatening leg wound that will require surgery. Two people sustained superficial wounds, while the rest suffered from dizziness.

The facility, located in a remote area of Irvine, south of Los Angeles, hosts firearms training and assessment for the FBI and local law enforcement. No FBI personnel were hurt in the incident, according to agency spokesperson Laura Eimiller.
Comment


Featured Stories
Sayyed Nasrallah: ‘Israel’ Moving towards Defeat, Resistance Fronts to Continue Supporting Gaza
Sayyed Nasrallah: ‘Israel’ Moving towards Defeat, Resistance Fronts to Continue Supporting Gaza
“Israeli” Strike on UN Food Distribution Center in Rafah Martyrs 5, Injures 22
“Israeli” Strike on UN Food Distribution Center in Rafah Martyrs 5, Injures 22
14 March 2024
South Africa: Citizens Fighting Alongside “Israeli” Forces in Gaza to Be Arrested Upon Return
South Africa: Citizens Fighting Alongside “Israeli” Forces in Gaza to Be Arrested Upon Return
14 March 2024
Iraqi Resistance Conducts Drone Attack on Israeli Airbase
Iraqi Resistance Conducts Drone Attack on Israeli Airbase
14 March 2024
Palestinians from Gaza Recount Abuse in Israeli Detention: WSJ
Palestinians from Gaza Recount Abuse in Israeli Detention: WSJ
13 March 2024
Netanyahu Must Not Be Allowed to Drag Region into Wider War: Jordan
Netanyahu Must Not Be Allowed to Drag Region into Wider War: Jordan
13 March 2024
PMF Detains ISIL Element in Iraq
PMF Detains ISIL Element in Iraq's Al-Anbar
13 March 2024
Lapid: ‘Israel’ is Paying Price for Dysfunctional Gov’t, Destructive Netanyahu
Lapid: ‘Israel’ is Paying Price for Dysfunctional Gov’t, Destructive Netanyahu
13 March 2024
Russian-China-Iran Axis Exercise; Introduction to Joint Defense Treaty
Russian-China-Iran Axis Exercise; Introduction to Joint Defense Treaty
13 March 2024
Gaza’s Resilience, Steadfastness Stem from Adherence to Quranic Teachings: Ayatollah Khamenei
Gaza’s Resilience, Steadfastness Stem from Adherence to Quranic Teachings: Ayatollah Khamenei
13 March 2024
Putin: Russia Ready for Nuclear War
Putin: Russia Ready for Nuclear War
13 March 2024
Iran Urges intl. Community to Stop Disaster of the Century, Genocide in Gaza
Iran Urges intl. Community to Stop Disaster of the Century, Genocide in Gaza
13 March 2024
Palestinian Resistance in Gaza Will Bring Israel to its Knees: Ayatollah Khamenei
Palestinian Resistance in Gaza Will Bring Israel to its Knees: Ayatollah Khamenei
12 March 2024