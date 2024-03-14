Russia Requests UNSC Meeting on Nord Stream Blasts

Islam Times - Russia has requested a United Nations Security Council meeting on the probe into the acts of sabotage at the Nord Stream gas pipelines, Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said.

"On March 14, we will once again insist on an international investigation of the terror attacks on the Nord Streams during a UN Security Council meeting," he wrote on his Telegram channel."We requested a meeting on this matter, which will be held behind closed doors. We plan to speak to journalists after it", he added, TASS reported.He stressed that after Denmark and Sweden wound up their investigations, it became absolutely clear that they only wanted "to win time and try to spare the main and evident suspect in this terror attack." "It looks like Stockholm and Copenhagen were unable to drag it out any longer. But Berlin is still trying, but it doesn’t change the picture," he said.On September 27, 2022, Nord Stream AG reported "unprecedented damage" on three strings of the offshore gas pipelines of the Nord Stream system. Later, Swedish seismologists said they had identified two explosions on the route of the Nord Stream pipelines on September 26, 2022.Following the incident, the Russian prosecutor general’s office opened a case on charges of international terrorism. Germany, Denmark, and Sweden launched their own national probes but refused to involve Russia.On February 8, 2023, US investigative journalist and Pulitzer Prize winner Seymour Hersh published an article that claimed, citing anonymous sources, that US Navy divers had planted explosive devices under the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines under the cover of the BALTOPS exercise in June 2022, and that the Norwegians then activated the bombs three months later.The New York Times said later, citing US officials, that the act of sabotage at the gas pipelines could have been committed by a "pro-Ukrainian group" acting independently.