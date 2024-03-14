0
Thursday 14 March 2024 - 09:30

Security Incident Reported for Erdogan's Security Convoy

Story Code : 1122519
Security Incident Reported for Erdogan
Officer Fırat Dere lost his life in the accident in İdil, while three others, including two police officers, were injured, Turkish Minute reports.

Erdoğan, who addressed the public in Mardin after visiting Şırnak, extended his condolences to Dere’s family and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

The precise number of security personnel guarding President Erdoğan and the presidential premises has remained unknown for years, with queries from members of parliament going unanswered.

Turkey’s Department of Presidential Security, which is responsible for the protection of President Erdoğan, his family, and presidential residences, spent more than 693 million Turkish lira ($21.5 million) in the first eight months of 2023, corresponding to TL 2.8 million ($87,238) a day, according to data from Turkey’s Security General Directorate (EGM).
