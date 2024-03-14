UN Investigation: An “Israeli” Merkava Tank Killed Lebanese Journalist, Reason is Unknown

Islam Times - A UN investigation revealed that the “Israeli” tank fired two shells at a group of international journalists clearly marked as such, which was a violation of international law.

The conclusions revealed by Reuters on Wednesday were made in a seven-page report dated February 27, which the news agency obtained. They coincided with what it had found on its own while looking into the martyrdom of its employee Issam Abdallah and the injuries of six other journalists, including those working for Agence France-Presse [AFP] and Al Jazeera.The report was produced by the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon [UNIFIL], the peacekeeper mission deployed on the border between Occupied Palestine and Lebanon in 2006 as part of a deal that ended the “Israeli” occupation of the southern part of its neighbor.The attack happened on October 13, in the early days of “Israeli” aggression on Gaza.Abdallah, a Reuters photographer, was part of a group of journalists covering the situation from a hill in Lebanon. An “Israeli” Merkava tank fired two shots at them, the UNIFIL report confirmed. It called the attack a violation of the truce it is mandated to uphold and of international law.“It is assessed that there was no exchange of fire across the Blue Line at the time of the incident,” the report noted, referring to the de facto border. “The reason for the strikes on the journalists is not known.”The UNIFIL report was sent to the UN on February 28 and shared with the “Israeli” and Lebanese governments, Reuters said citing a source. The mission’s investigations are normally not made public.