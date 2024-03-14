0
Thursday 14 March 2024 - 20:58

Yemen Reaffirms Support for Gaza amid Israeli Aggression

Story Code : 1122661
According to al-Masirah television network, Ansarullah spokesman Mohammed Abdul-Salam stated on Thursday, "Yemen will stand by Gaza until the aggression ends, the blockade is lifted, and humanitarian aid is allowed in."

He emphasized that Yemen will maintain its firm stance on Gaza, considering support for the region a "religious, humanitarian, and moral duty for Muslim and freedom-seeking people."

Brigadier General Yahya Saree, spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces, declared that the military will continue its maritime campaign in support of Palestine as long as the Israeli war on Gaza and blockade persist. He further warned of intensified naval operations during the upcoming holy month of Ramadan.

The Israeli offensive on Gaza began on October 7, backed by the United States, following a significant operation by Palestinian resistance groups against the occupying regime. The Tel Aviv regime's atrocities have resulted in the deaths of at least 31,272 Palestinians, predominantly women and children, with 73,024 others injured.

In solidarity with Gaza, Yemeni forces have targeted ships traveling to and from ports in the occupied territories, or with links to Israel, in the southern Red Sea, the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, the Gulf of Aden, and even the Arabian Sea. In response, the US and its allies have conducted airstrikes on Yemen, violating the country's sovereignty and international law. As a result, Yemen has declared American and British vessels legitimate targets for its armed forces.
