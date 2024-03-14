0
Thursday 14 March 2024 - 20:59

IAEA Chief Sees No Preconditions for Using Nuclear Weapons in Ukraine Conflict

IAEA Chief Sees No Preconditions for Using Nuclear Weapons in Ukraine Conflict
"I don’t think we see at the moment conditions for the use of nuclear weapons, if we are referring to the war in Ukraine. At the moment, at least," he said at a briefing in Tokyo, TASS reported.

At the same time, Grossi pointed out that the five permanent members of the UN Security Council are the only countries officially recognized under international law as possessing nuclear weapons. According to them, a nuclear war can never be won and must never be fought, the IAEA chief stressed.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier that Western leaders practice nuclear rhetoric every day and emphasized that Russia does not intend to take part in these verbal exercises. The spokesman also recalled that Moscow can use nuclear weapons only in accordance with the provisions of its nuclear doctrine.
