Thursday 14 March 2024 - 21:01

Norway Warns Companies against Dealing with Israeli Settlements

“Norway has long maintained that Israel’s settlement policy in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem (Al-Quds), violates international law, including humanitarian law and human rights, and undermines the prospects for a future Palestinian state and a peaceful resolution of the conflict,” stated Minister of Foreign Affairs Espen Barth Eide.

Eide emphasized that this advisory underscores the need for Norwegian companies to recognize that participating in economic or financial activities within Israeli settlements could expose them to risks of contributing to violations of international humanitarian law and human rights.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration is preparing to levy new sanctions on two Israeli outposts in the occupied West Bank and three individual Israeli settlers, according to a report from Axios citing three US officials.

Although the report did not disclose the names of the illegal outposts, officials indicated that they were utilized as a base for attacks by extremist settlers on Palestinian civilians. The officials did not identify the Israeli settlers involved.

This action would mark the first instance where the US has imposed sanctions on entire Israeli outposts, rather than targeting individual settlers, but many see it as an attempt to whitewash the US’ continued support the Israel genocidal war on the Gaza Strip. 
