Thursday 14 March 2024 - 21:02

Dozens of Palestinians Detained in Israeli Military Raids across West Bank

Story Code : 1122665
Dozens of Palestinians Detained in Israeli Military Raids across West Bank
The Palestinian Prisoner's Society stated that the arrests brought the number of detainees in the occupied territory since October 7 to 7,585.

The arrests were concentrated in the Hebron and Jericho governorates, while separate arrests took place in the Qalqilya, Bethlehem, and Jerusalem governorates, the organization said in a statement, Al Jazeera reported.

"The arrests were carried out with widespread abuse, including severe beatings, threats against detainees and their families, and destruction of the Palestinians' homes," the statement added.

In Abu Dis, east of occupied Jerusalem, two men, Mohammad Rabie, a secretary of the Fatah movement, and Hassan Qurei, were arrested.

In Qalqilya, several homes were broken into, including those of the al-Rabi and Freej families.

According to the Wafa news agency, Israeli soldiers stole a large sum of money from al-Rabi family's home and destroyed their belongings.

Israeli forces also stormed Nablus, as well as al-Ein and Askar refugee camps.

At dawn, the Zionist military stormed the towns of Idhna and Yatta in the Hebron governorate.

Withholding a body is a fairly common tactic that Israel uses to pressure the families of Palestinians they have killed.

According to the reports, the Israeli military forces are telling Rami's family that they're not happy that a large number of people are mourning at their home since his killing.

They want to suppress these incidents. They don't want to draw attention to it. They don't want these to be moments where the death is marked in any large fashion.

The remains of more than 65 Palestinians out of the 433 that have been killed in the occupied West Bank since October 7 are being withheld. These are people who have not been given final rites. They haven't been able to have funerals, their families haven't been able to mourn and say goodbye. This is another pressure tactic that Israel uses consistently.
