Thursday 14 March 2024 - 21:08

Azerbaijan's Aliyev Says Closer to Peace with Armenia Than Ever

Story Code : 1122667
Azerbaijan
"Now we are closer to peace with Armenia than ever before," the Azeri president said at the opening of the 11th Global Baku Forum on the theme "Restoring a fragmented world."

Aliyev stressed that Azerbaijan is ready to continue negotiations on peace with Armenia, because, according to him, the time has come to put an end to instability in the region, TASS reported.

The Global Baku Forum, organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, has been held since 2013.

One of the initiators of the creation of such an international discussion platform was the Madrid Club, which unites more than 80 ex-presidents and former prime ministers from 56 countries.

The first forum had the status of the South Caucasus, but later, given the scale of the issues discussed at it, which were not only regional in nature, it was decided to call it global.

The 11th Forum is attended by more than 400 representatives from 68 countries.
