Islam Times - The Russian military said the US-led coalition violated Syria's airspace several times in the last day, stating that several fighter jets and attack aircraft conducted unauthorized incursions.

"Six violations by a pair of F-15 fighter jets and two pairs of A-10 Thunderbolt attack aircraft were recorded in the al-Tanf area over the past 24 hours," said Rear Admiral Vadim Kulit, the deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties, TASS reported.The Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria has recorded six unauthorized incursions into Syria's airspace over the al-Tanf area by the US-led international coalition's aircraft over the past 24 hours, Kulit said.According to Kulit, six violations of the deconfliction protocols of December 9, 2019, which are related to the flights of the international coalition's drones that are not coordinated with the Russian side, were recorded over the past 24 hours.