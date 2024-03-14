0
Thursday 14 March 2024 - 21:12

Ansarullah: Yemen Won’t Backtrack on ‘Steadfast’ Pro-Palestine Stance

Story Code : 1122669
“Yemen will stand by Gaza until the [Israeli] aggression ends, the blockade [on the Palestinian territory] is lifted and humanitarian aid enters there,” al-Masirah television network quoted Ansarullah spokesman Mohammed Abdul-Salam as saying on Thursday.

“Yemen will not backtrack on its steadfast ... approach regarding Gaza.”

He also noted that Yemen considers support for Gaza to be a “religious, humanitarian, and moral duty for Muslim and freedom-seeking people.”

Earlier, Spokesman of Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree said the military will keep up its pro-Palestine maritime campaign as long as the war on Gaza and the siege continues.

He also warned that Yemen will intensify its pro-Palestine naval operations during the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

Israel waged its US-backed genocidal war on the Gaza Strip on October 7 following a historic operation by the Palestinian Hamas Resistance group against the occupying regime.

The Tel Aviv regime has so far killed at least 31,272 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 73,024 others.

In solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza, Yemeni forces have targeted ships going to and from ports in the occupied territories, or whose owners are linked to Israel, in the southern Red Sea, the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, the Gulf of Aden, and even in the Arabian Sea.

In response to the pro-Palestine attacks, the US and its allies have bombed Yemen in violation of the country’s sovereignty and international law.

The illegal attacks prompted Yemen to declare American and British vessels as legitimate targets for its armed forces.
