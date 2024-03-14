Islam Times - Russian troops moved forward north of the settlement of Novosyolovka in the Zaporizhzhia area and seized Ukrainian army strongholds, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the We Are Together with Russia public movement said.

"The main success in the Orekhov direction is the settlements of Shevchenko and Novosyolovka. Our fighters advanced north of these communities, drove the enemy away and seized strongholds. In these areas, our fighters advanced by several hundred meters," Rogov told TASS on Thursday.Battles continue in the settlement of Rabotino and Russian troops are advancing by dozens of meters in that sector, he said.The politician told TASS on March 1 that Russian forces had seized several Ukrainian army strongholds near Marfopol, which, like the settlements of Novosyolovka and Shevchenko, is located southeast of Gulyaipole. At that time, Marfopol was in the gray zone.