Thursday 14 March 2024 - 21:23

Iran-US Indirect Talks Limited to Lifting of Sanctions

The informed Iranian source told IRNA on Thursday that he rejects a claim made by a US newspaper on indirect talks between Iranian and American delegations on issues such as the recent developments in the Red Sea.

The source also argued that the United States has a history of resorting to propaganda campaigns in order to make amends for its diplomatic failures, while the exchange of messages and indirect talks have been dedicated to negotiations for the lifting of the anti-Iran sanctions.

The Iranian side has constantly prioritized the follow-ups for the removal of the cruel sanctions, he said, adding that the Islamic Republic exchanges messages to convey its stances transparently.

Iran has always preferred negotiations compared to other options; so, it tries to utilize all tools and opportunities to nullify the negative impact of Iranophobic propagations on world public opinion.
