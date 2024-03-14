0
Thursday 14 March 2024 - 21:26

Aid Ship Testing Sea Corridor from Cyprus to Gaza Sets Sail

Story Code : 1122674
Aid Ship Testing Sea Corridor from Cyprus to Gaza Sets Sail
The Open Arms, owned by a charity of the same name, left Larnaca port early on Tuesday, towing a barge containing about 200 tonnes of flour, rice, and protein.

The voyage is a test of a planned sea corridor to carry aid to a population on the brink of starvation, Al Jazeera reported.

The 210 nautical miles (390km) voyage across the eastern Mediterranean to Gaza with a heavy tow barge could take up to two days, Cypriot officials have said.

Open Arms’ journey will test a planned sea corridor for getting aid into Gaza that was announced by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides last Friday in Larnaca.

Another 500 tonnes of aid amassed in Cyprus is ready to be dispatched,  said WCK founder Jose Andres and chief executive officer Erin Gore in a statement.

Although 160 days have passed since the war in Gaza, the Zionist regime does not allow any help to the people of the Gaza Strip with a complete sea, air, and land blockade.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran: Israel Not Qualified for Membership in Any Intel. Mechanism
Iran: Israel Not Qualified for Membership in Any Intel. Mechanism
Russian Military Says US-Led Coalition Aircraft Violated Syria
Russian Military Says US-Led Coalition Aircraft Violated Syria's Airspace
14 March 2024
Ansarullah: Yemen Won’t Backtrack on ‘Steadfast’ Pro-Palestine Stance
Ansarullah: Yemen Won’t Backtrack on ‘Steadfast’ Pro-Palestine Stance
14 March 2024
UN Investigation: An “Israeli” Merkava Tank Killed Lebanese Journalist, Reason is Unknown
UN Investigation: An “Israeli” Merkava Tank Killed Lebanese Journalist, Reason is Unknown
14 March 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah: ‘Israel’ Moving towards Defeat, Resistance Fronts to Continue Supporting Gaza
Sayyed Nasrallah: ‘Israel’ Moving towards Defeat, Resistance Fronts to Continue Supporting Gaza
14 March 2024
“Israeli” Strike on UN Food Distribution Center in Rafah Martyrs 5, Injures 22
“Israeli” Strike on UN Food Distribution Center in Rafah Martyrs 5, Injures 22
14 March 2024
South Africa: Citizens Fighting Alongside “Israeli” Forces in Gaza to Be Arrested Upon Return
South Africa: Citizens Fighting Alongside “Israeli” Forces in Gaza to Be Arrested Upon Return
14 March 2024
Iraqi Resistance Conducts Drone Attack on Israeli Airbase
Iraqi Resistance Conducts Drone Attack on Israeli Airbase
14 March 2024
Palestinians from Gaza Recount Abuse in Israeli Detention: WSJ
Palestinians from Gaza Recount Abuse in Israeli Detention: WSJ
13 March 2024
Netanyahu Must Not Be Allowed to Drag Region into Wider War: Jordan
Netanyahu Must Not Be Allowed to Drag Region into Wider War: Jordan
13 March 2024
PMF Detains ISIL Element in Iraq
PMF Detains ISIL Element in Iraq's Al-Anbar
13 March 2024
Lapid: ‘Israel’ is Paying Price for Dysfunctional Gov’t, Destructive Netanyahu
Lapid: ‘Israel’ is Paying Price for Dysfunctional Gov’t, Destructive Netanyahu
13 March 2024
Russian-China-Iran Axis Exercise; Introduction to Joint Defense Treaty
Russian-China-Iran Axis Exercise; Introduction to Joint Defense Treaty
13 March 2024