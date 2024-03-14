0
Thursday 14 March 2024 - 21:28

US Senate's Top Jewish Democrat Calls Netanyahu an Obstacle to Peace

US Senate
The top Senate Democrat, the highest-ranking Jewish elected official in the United States, spoke from the Senate floor to condemn Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and to call for elections to replace him.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., called on the Israeli regime to elect a new prime minister to replace Benjamin Netanyahu in order to move towards a lasting peace between the Israeli settlers and Palestinians in the form of a two-state solution. 

In what was billed as a major speech on a two-state solution, Schumer said on the Senate floor on Thursday that Netanyahu was one of four obstacles to this solution. 

The majority leader said he believed that "Prime Minister Netanyahu has lost his way by allowing his political survival to take the precedence over the best interests of Israel."
