At Least 180 Palestinians Killed, Injured in Israeli Attacks in Past 24 Hours

Islam Times - The Israeli regime has committed seven massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, killing in 69 and wounding 110 in the past 24 hours, according to ministry of health in Gaza.

The ministry stated in its daily statistical report on the Israeli aggression Thursday that the death toll has risen to 31,341 martyrs and 73,134 injuries since October 7th.It also noted that some of the victims are still under the rubble and in the streets, where the occupation prevents ambulance and civil defense crews from reaching them.Israel waged its genocidal war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian Hamas resistance group carried out Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the usurping entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.Over two-thirds of those killed and injured during Israel’s onslaught on Gaza are women and girls, UN Secretary-General António Guterres told the opening of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) in New York on Monday.The Tel Aviv regime has also imposed a “complete siege” on the territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.One in six children under age two — or 15.6% — is acutely malnourished.Children are dying of starvation and dehydration in northern Gaza as Israel’s throttling of aid has cut off the supply of vital resources into the area for months, according to the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO).The Israeli war has pushed 85% of Gaza’s population into internal displacement amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine. In comparison, 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.