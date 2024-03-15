0
Friday 15 March 2024 - 10:11

New Massacre: ‘Israel’ Martyrs Dozens of Palestinians Awaiting Aid!

Story Code : 1122704
New Massacre: ‘Israel’ Martyrs Dozens of Palestinians Awaiting Aid!
The Health Ministry in Gaza confirmed that more than 200 Palestinians were martyred and injured as a result of the “Israeli” shelling.

The Ministry mentioned that 20 martyrs and 155 injuries had arrived at the al-Shifa Medical Complex, while one martyr and six injuries arrived at Kamal Adwan Hospital.

It pointed out that the process of retrieving the bodies of other martyrs and evacuating the wounded was difficult at the location of the massacre, anticipating an increase in the number of martyrs due to the severity of the injuries.

The Ministry indicated that what happened at Kuwait Roundabout indicates a malicious intent by the “Israeli” occupation to commit a new horrifying massacre.

It also emphasized that the medical teams are unable to handle the volume and severity of injuries reaching hospitals in northern Gaza due to the weakness of medical resources.

For his part, the spokesperson for Civil Defense in Gaza, Mahmoud Basal, unveiled that the “Israeli” army helicopters opened fire on civilians before the artillery finalized the massacre at Kuwait Roundabout.

He noted that “Israeli” artillery shelled civilians after they took shelter in buildings following the helicopter attack, adding that a large number of Palestinians were martyred and wounded and that the situation is catastrophic.

The spokesperson stressed that many are dying in hospitals due to their severe wounds and the medical teams' inability to handle all injuries.
Comment


Featured Stories
Macron: Trump Unlikely to Win
Macron: Trump Unlikely to Win
Report: Canada Stopped Non-Lethal Military Exports to “Israeli” Entity
Report: Canada Stopped Non-Lethal Military Exports to “Israeli” Entity
15 March 2024
New Massacre: ‘Israel’ Martyrs Dozens of Palestinians Awaiting Aid!
New Massacre: ‘Israel’ Martyrs Dozens of Palestinians Awaiting Aid!
15 March 2024
Sayyed Al-Houthi: Yemeni Forces to Expand Ops against ‘Israel’-Linked Ships to Indian Ocean
Sayyed Al-Houthi: Yemeni Forces to Expand Ops against ‘Israel’-Linked Ships to Indian Ocean
15 March 2024
Iran: Israel Not Qualified for Membership in Any Intel. Mechanism
Iran: Israel Not Qualified for Membership in Any Intel. Mechanism
14 March 2024
Russian Military Says US-Led Coalition Aircraft Violated Syria
Russian Military Says US-Led Coalition Aircraft Violated Syria's Airspace
14 March 2024
Ansarullah: Yemen Won’t Backtrack on ‘Steadfast’ Pro-Palestine Stance
Ansarullah: Yemen Won’t Backtrack on ‘Steadfast’ Pro-Palestine Stance
14 March 2024
UN Investigation: An “Israeli” Merkava Tank Killed Lebanese Journalist, Reason is Unknown
UN Investigation: An “Israeli” Merkava Tank Killed Lebanese Journalist, Reason is Unknown
14 March 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah: ‘Israel’ Moving towards Defeat, Resistance Fronts to Continue Supporting Gaza
Sayyed Nasrallah: ‘Israel’ Moving towards Defeat, Resistance Fronts to Continue Supporting Gaza
14 March 2024
“Israeli” Strike on UN Food Distribution Center in Rafah Martyrs 5, Injures 22
“Israeli” Strike on UN Food Distribution Center in Rafah Martyrs 5, Injures 22
14 March 2024
South Africa: Citizens Fighting Alongside “Israeli” Forces in Gaza to Be Arrested Upon Return
South Africa: Citizens Fighting Alongside “Israeli” Forces in Gaza to Be Arrested Upon Return
14 March 2024
Iraqi Resistance Conducts Drone Attack on Israeli Airbase
Iraqi Resistance Conducts Drone Attack on Israeli Airbase
14 March 2024
Palestinians from Gaza Recount Abuse in Israeli Detention: WSJ
Palestinians from Gaza Recount Abuse in Israeli Detention: WSJ
13 March 2024