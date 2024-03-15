Anti- “Israel” Protesters Storm NYT Building: Free Palestine

Islam Times - Anti- “Israel” protesters tried to stop the New York Times from rolling out of its Queens printing facility early Thursday — before 124 were later arrested while shutting down the Gray Lady’s Midtown HQ, sources told The Post.

The group first descended just before 1 am on the 300,000-square-foot printing hub in College Point — which also prints The Post — littering the access road to prevent trucks from collecting newspapers for delivery.Approximately 150 people flooded the lobby of the Times building.The protesters — many masked and wearing traditional Palestinian keffiyeh scarves — laid down, linked together with tubes to create a human chain, blocking one of the largest printing facilities in the country, which also produces the Wall Street Journal, Newsday, and USA Today.They carried anti- “Israel” signs reading, “Stop the presses. Free Palestine” and “Consent for genocide is manufactured here.”According to the demonstrators, the newspaper's coverage of the “Israeli” aggression on Gaza was resulting in deaths in Gaza. They also handed out fake copies of the Times to people walking by.