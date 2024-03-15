Aggression Against Gaza Continues for 161st Day as Hamas Presents Vision to Stop Aggression on Gaza
The latest massacre comes after previous attacks on Palestinian civilians seeking aid at the Kuwait roundabout.
The new massacre came a day after 6 Palestinians were martyred and dozens injured while they were waiting for aid trucks to arrive at the Kuwait roundabout yesterday, Wednesday, which also witnessed an Israeli bombing of a warehouse and a United Nations food distribution center in southern Rafah, which led to the death of at least one employee and the injury of 22 others.
Israel again massacres Palestinian civilians desperately waiting for humanitarian aid in Gaza
The Observatory warned that “the Israeli occupation army is escalating the killing of Palestinian civilians while they are searching for aid and humanitarian convoys as part of the crime of genocide that it has been carrying out against them since the seventh of last October.”
Euro-Med reaffirmed “the necessity of protecting the urgently needed relief operations in the Gaza Strip, and that Israel – as the occupying power – must fully comply with its obligations under international humanitarian law to provide the civilian population with the necessary food and medical supplies, and ensure that the population receives aid.” “vital, life-saving humanity in proportion to their needs.”
Hamas: We presents a comprehensive vision to stop the aggression against Gaza
Hamas has presented a comprehensive vision to mediators in Egypt and Qatar in an effort to stop the aggression against Gaza. However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office has dismissed the proposals as unrealistic demands.
Hamas has also raised concerns about ‘Israel’ installing iron barriers at the doors of the Al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan, hindering worshipers from attending prayers.