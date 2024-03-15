0
Friday 15 March 2024 - 21:09

Gaza Tribes Refuse to Cooperate with “Israel”

Story Code : 1122832
The decision came after a report in “Israeli” media stated “Israel’s” plans to divide areas in Gaza into areas governed by tribes, who would assume responsibility of distributing aid there.

According to local media, the tribes spoke on behalf of families in Gaza, who said that they are willing to cooperate on the distribution of aid on the condition that it is done in collaboration with security services and government officials in Gaza.

According to a source who spoke to Al Jazeera Arabic, officials from the UN Refugee and Works Agency [UNRWA] and police officials in Gaza will be meeting on Saturday to agree on the delivery of aid.

Meanwhile, the head of the Supreme Commission for Family Affairs, Abu Salman al-Mughni, said that their “position is one and constant, and will not be changing”.

“All of the tribes, and I speak on behalf of all of them, cannot accept being an alternative to the government. We cannot stand in place of the people we choose to represent us,” he said.

Al-Mughni further added: “The tribes cannot rule and are not qualified for this matter, they only reconcile relations and support the government in performing its work.”

He further stated that some people have been cooperating with “Israel”, they “are not from our tribes and do not belong to the people of Palestine or Gaza.”

Hamas responded to the statement, praising what it described as a “responsible position” of the tribes in the face of “malicious plans of the ‘Israeli’ occupation”.

“The families’ decision proves the unity and cohesion of our Palestinian society, and their support for the resistance and national unity,” the group said in a statement.

A report by the “Israeli” Kan news channel in January stated that “Israel” plans to divide Gaza into “regions and sub districts, with each clan controlling a district and will be responsible for distributing humanitarian aid”.
