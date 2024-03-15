0
Friday 15 March 2024 - 21:13

Former UK Spy Chief: We’re At war

Story Code : 1122834
Former UK Spy Chief: We’re At war
In an interview with Politico, Dearlove said that he UK military isn’t getting enough money to be able to counter the “threats” posed by Moscow and Beijing.

Dearlove led the British Secret Intelligence Service between 1999 and 2004.

The statement followed last week’s announcement of the UK’s budget for the next financial year, in which there was no increase in defense spending. It remains at 2% of the country’s GDP.

“If you stopped anyone in the street here in the UK and asked them whether they thought Britain is at war, they’d look at you as if you were mad. But we are at war — we’re engaged in a gray war with Russia, and I am trying to remind people of that,” the former spy chief said.

The British authorities have “got to make some tough choices, and I’m afraid the tough choices are in front of us right now. We should be spending at least 2.5%” on defense, he insisted.

“We urgently need to be building more ships. We need a much bigger navy. And we need more boots on the ground, for God’s sake,” Dearlove stressed.

Last month, Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov accused the UK of being “directly involved” in the conflict between Moscow and Ukraine. He was reacting to a report in The Times which claimed that the head of the UK armed forces, Admiral Tony Radakin, had “helped the Ukrainians with the strategy to destroy Russian ships and open up the Black Sea.” According to Peskov, it is “no secret” for Moscow that the British “provide different forms of support” to Kiev such as “people on the ground and intelligence.”

In February, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the UK has been “even more aggressive, more elaborate in its provocative assertiveness” towards Moscow than any other Western nation during the conflict.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hamas Presents Ceasefire Proposal Detailing Prisoner Exchange
Hamas Presents Ceasefire Proposal Detailing Prisoner Exchange
Raisi: Western Media Diverting Attention from Gaza
Raisi: Western Media Diverting Attention from Gaza
15 March 2024
Anti-Zionist Resolution Passed by National Assembly of Pakistan
Anti-Zionist Resolution Passed by National Assembly of Pakistan
15 March 2024
Iran: Halabja Tragedy Exposed West’s Double Standard on Human Rights
Iran: Halabja Tragedy Exposed West’s Double Standard on Human Rights
15 March 2024
Macron: Trump Unlikely to Win
Macron: Trump Unlikely to Win
15 March 2024
Report: Canada Stopped Non-Lethal Military Exports to “Israeli” Entity
Report: Canada Stopped Non-Lethal Military Exports to “Israeli” Entity
15 March 2024
New Massacre: ‘Israel’ Martyrs Dozens of Palestinians Awaiting Aid!
New Massacre: ‘Israel’ Martyrs Dozens of Palestinians Awaiting Aid!
15 March 2024
Sayyed Al-Houthi: Yemeni Forces to Expand Ops against ‘Israel’-Linked Ships to Indian Ocean
Sayyed Al-Houthi: Yemeni Forces to Expand Ops against ‘Israel’-Linked Ships to Indian Ocean
15 March 2024
Iran: Israel Not Qualified for Membership in Any Intel. Mechanism
Iran: Israel Not Qualified for Membership in Any Intel. Mechanism
14 March 2024
Russian Military Says US-Led Coalition Aircraft Violated Syria
Russian Military Says US-Led Coalition Aircraft Violated Syria's Airspace
14 March 2024
Ansarullah: Yemen Won’t Backtrack on ‘Steadfast’ Pro-Palestine Stance
Ansarullah: Yemen Won’t Backtrack on ‘Steadfast’ Pro-Palestine Stance
14 March 2024
UN Investigation: An “Israeli” Merkava Tank Killed Lebanese Journalist, Reason is Unknown
UN Investigation: An “Israeli” Merkava Tank Killed Lebanese Journalist, Reason is Unknown
14 March 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah: ‘Israel’ Moving towards Defeat, Resistance Fronts to Continue Supporting Gaza
Sayyed Nasrallah: ‘Israel’ Moving towards Defeat, Resistance Fronts to Continue Supporting Gaza
14 March 2024