Islam Times - The Government Media Office and the Ministry of Health in Gaza have revealed that the death toll from the Kuwait roundabout massacre is on the rise, reaching over 100 martyrs, with 200 injured.

The Government Media Office in Gaza reported that the death toll of the Kuwait Roundabout massacre has risen to over 100 martyrs, with 200 others injured, Lebanese Al-Mayadeen news network reported.On Thursday evening, an Israeli airstrike targeted a gathering of starved Palestinians waiting for humanitarian aid packages at the Kuwait Roundabout in southern Gaza, Al Mayadeen's correspondent had reported.The casualties were transported to four different hospitals: Al-Maamadani and Al-Shifa in Gaza City, and Al-Awda and Kamal Adwan hospitals in northern Gaza. The Ministry of Health in Gaza, meanwhile, said rescue missions to pull out martyrs and injured individuals from underneath the rubble are still ongoing despite the difficulties and dangers on the field.