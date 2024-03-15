0
Friday 15 March 2024 - 21:25

100+ Martyrs in Gaza's Kuwait Roundabout Massacre

Story Code : 1122840
100+ Martyrs in Gaza
The Government Media Office in Gaza reported that the death toll of the Kuwait Roundabout massacre has risen to over 100 martyrs, with 200 others injured, Lebanese Al-Mayadeen news network reported.

On Thursday evening, an Israeli airstrike targeted a gathering of starved Palestinians waiting for humanitarian aid packages at the Kuwait Roundabout in southern Gaza, Al Mayadeen's correspondent had reported. 

The casualties were transported to four different hospitals: Al-Maamadani and Al-Shifa in Gaza City, and Al-Awda and Kamal Adwan hospitals in northern Gaza. The Ministry of Health in Gaza, meanwhile, said rescue missions to pull out martyrs and injured individuals from underneath the rubble are still ongoing despite the difficulties and dangers on the field. 
Comment


Featured Stories
Hamas Presents Ceasefire Proposal Detailing Prisoner Exchange
Hamas Presents Ceasefire Proposal Detailing Prisoner Exchange
Raisi: Western Media Diverting Attention from Gaza
Raisi: Western Media Diverting Attention from Gaza
15 March 2024
Anti-Zionist Resolution Passed by National Assembly of Pakistan
Anti-Zionist Resolution Passed by National Assembly of Pakistan
15 March 2024
Iran: Halabja Tragedy Exposed West’s Double Standard on Human Rights
Iran: Halabja Tragedy Exposed West’s Double Standard on Human Rights
15 March 2024
Macron: Trump Unlikely to Win
Macron: Trump Unlikely to Win
15 March 2024
Report: Canada Stopped Non-Lethal Military Exports to “Israeli” Entity
Report: Canada Stopped Non-Lethal Military Exports to “Israeli” Entity
15 March 2024
New Massacre: ‘Israel’ Martyrs Dozens of Palestinians Awaiting Aid!
New Massacre: ‘Israel’ Martyrs Dozens of Palestinians Awaiting Aid!
15 March 2024
Sayyed Al-Houthi: Yemeni Forces to Expand Ops against ‘Israel’-Linked Ships to Indian Ocean
Sayyed Al-Houthi: Yemeni Forces to Expand Ops against ‘Israel’-Linked Ships to Indian Ocean
15 March 2024
Iran: Israel Not Qualified for Membership in Any Intel. Mechanism
Iran: Israel Not Qualified for Membership in Any Intel. Mechanism
14 March 2024
Russian Military Says US-Led Coalition Aircraft Violated Syria
Russian Military Says US-Led Coalition Aircraft Violated Syria's Airspace
14 March 2024
Ansarullah: Yemen Won’t Backtrack on ‘Steadfast’ Pro-Palestine Stance
Ansarullah: Yemen Won’t Backtrack on ‘Steadfast’ Pro-Palestine Stance
14 March 2024
UN Investigation: An “Israeli” Merkava Tank Killed Lebanese Journalist, Reason is Unknown
UN Investigation: An “Israeli” Merkava Tank Killed Lebanese Journalist, Reason is Unknown
14 March 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah: ‘Israel’ Moving towards Defeat, Resistance Fronts to Continue Supporting Gaza
Sayyed Nasrallah: ‘Israel’ Moving towards Defeat, Resistance Fronts to Continue Supporting Gaza
14 March 2024