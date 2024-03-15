Yemeni Army Says Struck US, Israeli Ships

Islam Times - The spokesman of the Yemeni armed forces said Friday that the Yemeni military targeted two American and Zionist ships in the Red Sea and Indian Ocean.

According to Yemeni Al-Masirah TV, Yahya Saree, the spokesman of the Yemeni armed forces said in a statement on Friday that his country’s army carried out new operations in the Red Sea and the Indian Ocean.The spokesman of the Yemeni armed forces said, "By the grace of God, the operation to target the Israeli ship 'Pacific 01' with several suitable torpedoes in the Red Sea was completed."He emphasized that, "We targeted an American destroyer in the Red Sea with several drones. By the grace of God, these drones successfully hit their targets."The spokesman added, "We have expanded the scope of our operations against Israeli ships or Israeli-linked ships and expanded it to the Indian Ocean to Cape of Good Hope."The spokesman of the Yemeni armed forces continued that, "Expanding our operations by the order of our leader (Abdul Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi) wad to help the oppressed of Palestine and in response to the request of our people and the freedom-seeking people of the Islamic Ummah."Saree’ said that, "We warn all ships related to Israel not to pass through Cape of Good Hope, otherwise they will be legitimate targets for our forces."The spokesman of the Yemeni armed forces continued, "3 operations against 3 Israeli and American ships in the Indian Ocean were carried out with several torpedoes and drones.Saree added that "we will also not stop our operations against the sailing of ships related to the Israeli enemy in the Red Sea, the Arabian Sea and the Indian Ocean as long as the aggression on the Gaza Strip and the siege of our brothers in this strip is continuing."