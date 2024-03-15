Iran FM: Fighting Islamophobia Needs Muslims Collective Efforts

Islam Times - The Iranian foreign minister said that fighting Islamophobia requires a collective effortson the part of the Islamic Ummah to create effective deterrence against seditious movements that oppose peace and sustainable security.

"March 15 is the International Day to Combat Islamophobia. The divine and humanistic teachings of the merciful religion of Islam have always been exposed to the conspiratorial policies adopted by the domination-seeking system," Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said in a post on his X account on Friday, which coincides with the the International Day to Combat Islamophobia."The domination-seeking system has used all its evil power to present a distorted and negative image of Islam and to scare the public opinion of other societies in the world of Islam and Muslims," he added."The merciful Islamic religion has always encouraged for and promoted peace, friendship, love and peaceful coexistence observing mutual respect between human beings and followers of divine religions," the top Iranian diplomat said."Combating Islamophobia is a collective effort on the part of the Islamic Ummah with the aim of creating effective deterrence against seditious moves that oppose peace and sustainable security," he concluded.