At least 60 Migrants Died on Way to Italy

Islam Times - At least 60 migrants died in the Mediterranean Sea on their way to Italy, Italian media said.

Survivors, who were rescued by the Ocean Viking humanitarian ship after several days adrift in the Central Mediterranean, maintained that at least 60 people died during the journey, according to state-run ANSA news agency, citing the SOS MEDITERRANEE humanitarian organization.A woman and at least one child are among the victims, it added.Twenty-five survivors rescued Wednesday said they set sail from Libya’s western city of Zawiya.ANSA said two survivors were medically evacuated by the Italian Coast Guard after losing consciousness and were taken to a hospital in Sicily.