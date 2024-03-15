0
Friday 15 March 2024 - 21:29

At least 60 Migrants Died on Way to Italy

Story Code : 1122843
At least 60 Migrants Died on Way to Italy
Survivors, who were rescued by the Ocean Viking humanitarian ship after several days adrift in the Central Mediterranean, maintained that at least 60 people died during the journey, according to state-run ANSA news agency, citing the SOS MEDITERRANEE humanitarian organization.

A woman and at least one child are among the victims, it added.

Twenty-five survivors rescued Wednesday said they set sail from Libya’s western city of Zawiya.

ANSA said two survivors were medically evacuated by the Italian Coast Guard after losing consciousness and were taken to a hospital in Sicily.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hamas Presents Ceasefire Proposal Detailing Prisoner Exchange
Hamas Presents Ceasefire Proposal Detailing Prisoner Exchange
Raisi: Western Media Diverting Attention from Gaza
Raisi: Western Media Diverting Attention from Gaza
15 March 2024
Anti-Zionist Resolution Passed by National Assembly of Pakistan
Anti-Zionist Resolution Passed by National Assembly of Pakistan
15 March 2024
Iran: Halabja Tragedy Exposed West’s Double Standard on Human Rights
Iran: Halabja Tragedy Exposed West’s Double Standard on Human Rights
15 March 2024
Macron: Trump Unlikely to Win
Macron: Trump Unlikely to Win
15 March 2024
Report: Canada Stopped Non-Lethal Military Exports to “Israeli” Entity
Report: Canada Stopped Non-Lethal Military Exports to “Israeli” Entity
15 March 2024
New Massacre: ‘Israel’ Martyrs Dozens of Palestinians Awaiting Aid!
New Massacre: ‘Israel’ Martyrs Dozens of Palestinians Awaiting Aid!
15 March 2024
Sayyed Al-Houthi: Yemeni Forces to Expand Ops against ‘Israel’-Linked Ships to Indian Ocean
Sayyed Al-Houthi: Yemeni Forces to Expand Ops against ‘Israel’-Linked Ships to Indian Ocean
15 March 2024
Iran: Israel Not Qualified for Membership in Any Intel. Mechanism
Iran: Israel Not Qualified for Membership in Any Intel. Mechanism
14 March 2024
Russian Military Says US-Led Coalition Aircraft Violated Syria
Russian Military Says US-Led Coalition Aircraft Violated Syria's Airspace
14 March 2024
Ansarullah: Yemen Won’t Backtrack on ‘Steadfast’ Pro-Palestine Stance
Ansarullah: Yemen Won’t Backtrack on ‘Steadfast’ Pro-Palestine Stance
14 March 2024
UN Investigation: An “Israeli” Merkava Tank Killed Lebanese Journalist, Reason is Unknown
UN Investigation: An “Israeli” Merkava Tank Killed Lebanese Journalist, Reason is Unknown
14 March 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah: ‘Israel’ Moving towards Defeat, Resistance Fronts to Continue Supporting Gaza
Sayyed Nasrallah: ‘Israel’ Moving towards Defeat, Resistance Fronts to Continue Supporting Gaza
14 March 2024