Pakistan Appreciates Iran over Rescuing 3 Pakistani Nationals

Islam Times - The Foreign Office Spokesperson of Pakistan appreciated Iran's cooperation to rescue 3 Pakistani nationals.

Speaking at the weekly briefing, Foreign Office Spokesperson of Pakistan Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that the Iranian authorities have rescued 3 Pakistanis safely and we appreciate and are thankful to Iranian authorities for their cooperation. She said:"We are in close contact with Iranian sides for the safe return of those Pakistani nationals."While talking about the Palestine issue she further said that Pakistan had discussed the situation of Palestine in the OIC Foreign Ministers meeting, and we believe that the war imposed on Palestine should stop.