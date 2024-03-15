0
Friday 15 March 2024 - 21:31

Anti-Zionist Resolution Passed by National Assembly of Pakistan

Story Code : 1122846
Anti-Zionist Resolution Passed by National Assembly of Pakistan
According to Iran press news agency citing IRIB news agency from Islamabad, quoting the representatives of the newly formed National Assembly of Pakistan passed their first resolution condemning Israel's crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip and expressing solidarity with the oppressed Palestinian people

In the meeting of the National Assembly of Pakistan on Friday, the resolution presented by the People's Party condemning the massacre of Palestinians and Israeli atrocities in Gaza was approved by the majority of the representatives.

The text of this resolution reads: "The National Assembly of Pakistan strongly condemned the crimes and aggression of Israel in Gaza and called on the international community to take effective and practical measures for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza."

 This resolution also called on the Pakistani government to play a more active role in putting pressure on the international community to play an international role for a ceasefire in Gaza.

At the same time as the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, in addition to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, many officials of this country, including the president, prime minister and speaker of the parliament, in separate messages condemned the continuation of the anti-human crimes of the Zionist regime against the people of Gaza in Holy month of Ramadan and called for  an immediate ceasefire.
